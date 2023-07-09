⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (8 July 2023) - ENG Text for Russian Video

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(8 July 2023)

Part I

▫️The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the competent and courageous actions of the defending units of the Yug Group of Forces, 9 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Druzhba, Severnoye, Maryinka, & Pervomaiskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, enemy units were hit close to Krasnogorovka, Avdeevka, Veseloye and west of Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️1 ammunition depot of HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles has been destroyed near Mikhailovka (DPR).

▫️1 ordnance depot of 110th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Avdeevka (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 500 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 3 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehic, 4 motor vehi, 2 pickup trucks, 2 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, & 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of the active actions by the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, as well as aviation, artillery and heavy firing systems, an enemy attack has been repelled near Torskoye (DPR).

▫️1 AFU manpower and hardware concentration area has been hit close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryanka (DPR).

▫️The activities of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed close to Torskoye (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses were over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks & 2 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In addition, 3 ammo depots of the 66th mechanised & 81st airmobile brigades of the AFU have been hit close to Novolyubovka (LPR) and Serebryanka (DPR).

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of the active action by aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces, an enemy attack has been repelled and one Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been eliminated near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit near Pyatikhatki and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

▫️2 combat reconnaissance actions by AFU units near Marfopol and Rabotino were repelled (Zaporozhye region). In addition, the actions of an Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 170 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 pickup truck. 1 French-manufactured Cezar self-propelled howitzer, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 2 D-20 guns and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been also destroyed.

▫️1 ordnance depot of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Stelmakhovka, Novosyolovskoye, Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka, Berestovoye, and Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 4 motor vehicles and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 102 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 126 areas.

▫️1 fuel base for AFU military equipment has been hit close to Zaporozhye.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-27 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Novogrigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). 6 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles have been intercepted.

▫️In addition, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Maryinka, Volodino (Donetsk People's Republic), Ostrikovka, Shirokoye, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), Novaya Mayachka, Novaya Kakhovka, Malokakhovka, Ulyanovka (Kherson region) and Volfino (Sumy region).

📊In total, 453 airplanes, 241 helicopters, 4,938 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,582 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,135 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,383 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,512 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.