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MAKING DECISIONS ON YOUR CHILDS VACCINATION! - Information is out there to help you decide!
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150 views • July 25, 2021
Many Doctors are aware of the potential risks of vaccine injury. This video goes into some detail of information that is withheld and training of doctors is a major factor in the ignorance of the experts we seek advice from!
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