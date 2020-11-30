© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MONDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2727207317
EP 2217-6PM Giuliani Warns Against Legislatures Certifying ‘False Election’ https://bit.ly/3lv0rjP
Legislatures in states that saw fraud this month should be careful not to certify a “false election,” President Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Sunday. Citing witnesses who have attested to seeing Republican poll observers blocked from properly watching ballots be counted in cities like Philadelphia and Detroit, Giuliani asserted ballots were counted for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden multiple times but for Trump just once. “You in essence have two different elections. One for Biden, where he can get four times the vote, and one for Trump, where he’s limited to the actual vote that he got. Seems to me the state legislature can’t live with that. They’d be certifying a false election,” Giuliani said on WABC 770 AM
HERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨