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This Saint News 1/30/2022
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11 views • January 30, 2022
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.
Peace and good fortune to you all!

More microtechnology, self-assemblies, parasites, and graphene oxide in a new Pfizer vial
https://rumble.com/vsv56w-more-microtechnology-self-assemblies-parasites-and-graphene-oxide-in-a-new-.html

Worldwide Exclusive: Embalmers Find Veins & Arteries Filled with Never Before Seen Rubbery Clots
https://rumble.com/vtcsgw-worldwide-exclusive-embalmers-find-veins-and-arteries-filled-with-never-bef.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2

‘Betraying the American people’: Leaked video reveals Joe Biden’s ‘hush hush’ migrant invasion
https://nypost.com/2022/01/26/leaked-video-reveals-joe-bidens-hush-hush-migrant-invasion/

Tim Pool: Leaked Video Shows Fed ADMIT Biden Admin Has BETRAYED America By Trafficking Illegal Immigrants
https://rumble.com/vtffz9-leaked-video-shows-fed-admit-biden-admin-has-betrayed-america-by-traffickin.html

Evidence That US Government Targeted Red States With Deadly Batches of Vaccine
https://rumble.com/vt0deq-evidence-that-us-government-targeted-red-states-with-deadly-batches-of-vacc.html

Google’s ‘time crystals’ could be the greatest scientific achievement of our lifetimes
https://thenextweb.com/news/google-may-have-achieved-breakthrough-time-crystals

Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
https://vault.fbi.gov/protocols-of-learned-elders-of-zion/protocols-of-learned-elders-of-zion-part-01-of-01/view

Stranger Things Is Based On A Conspiracy Theory, The Real Story Of The Montauk Project
https://www.higgypop.com/news/stranger-things-montauk-project/

Leaked Database Shows U.S. Military Disease Skyrocketing After Covid-19 Inoculations
https://rumble.com/vti3g8-leaked-database-shows-u.s.-military-disease-skyrocketing-after-covid-19-ino.html

Military MED Skyrocketing Disease Data Leaked! Biden Regime Knowingly Continues Destruction of Force
https://www.georgiarecord.com/military-med-skyrocketing-disease-data-leaked-biden-regime-knowingly-continues-destruction-of-force/

Projectveritas.com

Freedom Toons Masking Kids
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTUcxR9PAY4

M&Ms Introduce First Trans Character Who Identifies As A Skittle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJcpzXAxOoY
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