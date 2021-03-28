© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crow 2.0 - how is everything racist? | Rob Schmitt
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • March 28, 2021
Democrats cry over election security and scream racism all the way back to the voting booths, how far will Democrats go to remain in power? - Rob Schmitt examines - via Newsmax TV's 'Rob Schmitt Tonight.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.