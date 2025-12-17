© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
New MI6 Spy Chief Blaise Metreweli on Russia:
"Russian President Vladimir Putin is dragging out negotiations over Ukraine, while Moscow is seeking to bully critics with tactics from sabotage attacks to buzzing airports with drones."
It's no wonder Britain is fucked with women like this running the country.......Britain is trying to start another World War - AGAIN!
Further Info:
In a plot twist worthy of John le Carré, we reveal the grandfather of the brilliant new head of MI6 was a Nazi spy chief:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14851451/grandfather-new-head-MI6-Nazi-spy-chief.html
Source @Reuters
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!