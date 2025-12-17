New MI6 Spy Chief Blaise Metreweli on Russia:



"Russian President Vladimir Putin is dragging out negotiations over Ukraine, while Moscow is seeking to bully critics with tactics from sabotage attacks to buzzing airports with drones."

It's no wonder Britain is fucked with women like this running the country.......Britain is trying to start another World War - AGAIN!

Further Info:

In a plot twist worthy of John le Carré, we reveal the grandfather of the brilliant new head of MI6 was a Nazi spy chief:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14851451/grandfather-new-head-MI6-Nazi-spy-chief.html

Source @Reuters

