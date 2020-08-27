DR. JUDY MIKOVITS & DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG ON COVID, VACCINES, & VIRUS SCAMS [MIRROR]

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Citizen of Gotham
Citizen of Gotham@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MrmHUUIAZAVB/
Citizen of Gotham@FreedomTube
https://freedom.social/cmpgm/citizen24/guest
Citizen of Gotham@Minds
https://www.minds.com/CitizenofGothamNYC/
CitizenofGotham@Gab
https://gab.com/CitizenofGotham
CitizenofGotham@TrooTube
https://data.troo.tube/videos/Citizen%20of%20Gotham/index.html
[email protected]
https://lbry.tv/@CitizenofGotham:5
Citizen of Gotham@MeWe
https://mewe.com/i/citizenofgotham
Citizen of Gotham@BrandNewTube
https://brandnewtube.com/@CitizenofGotham
ARCHIVED VIDEOS ON CHANNELS-LIST.COM - DATA.TROO.TUBE
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