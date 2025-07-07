BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 395 - Humanism
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
49 followers
Follow
60 views • 4 days ago

In this video I am returning to the subject of HUMANISM. I have referred to this idea many times in passing, in previous messages BUT I haven’t actually taken a good look at WHAT it IS. Understanding Humanism is very important for God’s people because the Tares or Counterfeit Christians that Jesus talked about are actually Christian Humanists. This is a CORE ISSUE! God’s people need to be very careful not to fall into this religious TRAP because it’s NOT HARD to do. There are many angles to HUMANISM but I’m going to attempt again to do an overview of this DANGER in a SLIDE PRESENTATION.

Humanism has been exemplified in the 20th century as the FULFILLMENT of “HUMAN POTENTIAL.” From the “POWER OF Positive Thinking” to the “Self Improvement” movement. The power of Human Potential has INDOCTRINATED everyone. Instead of Living for God and DEPENDING on him people are obsessed with REACHING THEIR FULL godlike POTENTIAL DEEP WITHIN. This is Satan’s LIE to Eve, “You shall not die BUT you shall be like God.” All the people illustrated in this presentation are pushing the same Lie and PROFITING FROM IT.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 406 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
