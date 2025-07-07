The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 395 - Humanism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I am returning to the subject of HUMANISM. I have referred to this idea many times in passing, in previous messages BUT I haven’t actually taken a good look at WHAT it IS. Understanding Humanism is very important for God’s people because the Tares or Counterfeit Christians that Jesus talked about are actually Christian Humanists. This is a CORE ISSUE! God’s people need to be very careful not to fall into this religious TRAP because it’s NOT HARD to do. There are many angles to HUMANISM but I’m going to attempt again to do an overview of this DANGER in a SLIDE PRESENTATION.
Humanism has been exemplified in the 20th century as the FULFILLMENT of “HUMAN POTENTIAL.” From the “POWER OF Positive Thinking” to the “Self Improvement” movement. The power of Human Potential has INDOCTRINATED everyone. Instead of Living for God and DEPENDING on him people are obsessed with REACHING THEIR FULL godlike POTENTIAL DEEP WITHIN. This is Satan’s LIE to Eve, “You shall not die BUT you shall be like God.” All the people illustrated in this presentation are pushing the same Lie and PROFITING FROM IT.
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
The Holy Spirit
The Roman Catholic "Mark Of The Beast"
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 406 Videos
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
