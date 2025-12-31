Where have all Perth’s caterpillars gone? What will this pupate into? MVI_0335-6merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I don’t see many caterpillars in the garden these days, let alone butterflies. Why? This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of, these days. Video taken on 28th June, 2025, in backyard, by EK Lippenmeyer, Perth, Western Australia.