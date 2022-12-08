Joyful Russian warriors and their spiritual preparedness before going to defeat satan's troups.

Russian warriors' mind is in high spiritual state and joy : the mobilized volunteers who know they have God on their side against a satanic enemy typified by perverted values, lies, immorality, recklessness for human life, greediness and selfishness.
The mobilized are from Tatarstan, they perform a traditional dance and singing expressing their thankfulness to God.
https://t.me/russianhead/8481
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.