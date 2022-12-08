Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joyful Russian warriors and their spiritual preparedness before going to defeat satan's troups.
55 views
channel image
educnews
Published Yesterday |

Russian warriors' mind is in high spiritual state and joy : the mobilized volunteers who know they have God on their side against a satanic enemy typified by perverted values, lies, immorality, recklessness for human life, greediness and selfishness.

The mobilized are from Tatarstan, they perform a traditional dance and singing expressing their thankfulness to God.


https://t.me/russianhead/8481

Keywords
russianazisukrainedancewarriorsvolunteersmobilizationbanderatartastansatanic west

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket