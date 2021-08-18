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30-Day Recap Video Part 2 (Days 7 - 14)
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The 30-day micro blogging challenge is going strong.
In this recap video, you'll see how the 30-day challenge is going .
If you want to join the challenge is not too late you can start anytime of the day, you can start next month or next year if you want as well, it's all about being inspired.
Here is the kickoff post :
https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
In this recap video, you'll see how the 30-day challenge is going .
If you want to join the challenge is not too late you can start anytime of the day, you can start next month or next year if you want as well, it's all about being inspired.
Here is the kickoff post :
https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
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