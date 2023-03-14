Create New Account
Gold - The Story of Man's 6000 Year Obsession [2018 - Real Vision]
divideetimpera
Published 17 hours ago |

https://www.realvision.com/shows/gold https://www.realvision.com/shows/gold/videos/gold-the-story-of-mans-6000-year-obsession-episode-1-jGmN

https://www.realvision.com/shows/gold/videos/gold-the-story-of-mans-6000-year-obsession-episode-2-5Jdp


Part 1:

https://youtu.be/_6ACWxkTM_Q

https://youtu.be/0rKQhsmQ3b4

https://youtu.be/rXrA58CSGbk

https://youtu.be/xayEKDkROwI


Part 2:

https://youtu.be/HH28Ul7yL14

https://youtu.be/LwCkSjG4ZQE


Grant Williams presents the definitive analysis of gold, in a brand new two-part Real Vision documentary, to understand why gold became money and has outlasted every alternative currency for thousands of years. Featuring an incredible collection of experts and market analysts, Episode One charts the history of the yellow metal, and shows us why gold has retained its unique place at the center of the global financial system.

In the second part of Real Vision’s ground-breaking documentary, Grant Williams examines how gold is bought and sold around the world, explains the difference between ‘the gold price’ and ‘the price of gold,’ and explores some of the legends that surround the yellow metal. Grant also weighs up the possibility of the world returning to a gold standard and addresses the all-important accusations of manipulation that surround the subject of man’s 6000-year obsession.

fedmoneyhistorygoldcryptobankcurrencyinflation

