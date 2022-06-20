Miles Interviewed Mrs.Morgan – The Ture Story about Morgan Investment of Nicholas Tesla

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https://gnews.org/post/p895e478
JP Morgan, he did invest in lots of different projects, and he did invest with Tesla, Nicholas Tesla, and he also invested with Edison. But for Tesla, what he was trying to do was, Tesla was working on basically a radio wave or telephone, to be able to communicate with England, and that was what he (JP Morgan) invested with. He didn’t invest with him (Tesla) for electricity