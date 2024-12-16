BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE FINAL ENSLAVEMENT OF MANKIND IS UPON US ⛓ EVERYTHING IS GOING AS PLANNED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
4 months ago

BAIT AND SWITCH IS THE NAME OF THE GAME


Recall the falling people on 9/11?


You were watching a MOVIE 🎥


You witnessed projections of people falling down elevator shafts 🫣


This is the part of The B-Thing you were't told...and now they're going to try it again


Have you seen WATCHMEN, the movie? Have you noticed the difference from the graphic novel? It has much more to do than setting up a sequel; but changing the ending destroys the narrative altogether


It's more that the actual ending gives away way too much [keep in mind the Gipper and SDI 🛰]


CIA PROJECT SKY BEAM: It was foretold that in 2024 a global event will alter the course of mankind. The world will stand witness to a massive Fake Alien invasion. Thousands of projected holographic Alien warships will blanket the skies fooling the world.

...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmYKjn54VYw


Source: https://odysee.com/@OFFGRIDWITHPAULANDADRIENNE:d/the-final-enslavement-of-mankind-is-upon:9


DR PAUL TELLS HIS STORY | 12-16-2024


https://coachdavelive.tv/w/hgSjuQJ9VKEU6SiAdtc4Gc

