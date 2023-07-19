Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
On the military-biological activity of the United States on the territory of Ukraine
channel image
Russia Truth
444 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
30 views
Published Yesterday

The Pentagon is trying to promote the interests of major US pharmaceutical manufacturers, which are the main sponsors of the Democratic Party's election campaign. The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Kirillov, spoke about the military-biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine.

Keywords
russiaukrainenato

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket