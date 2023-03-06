Sam Smith, Human Meat Project, Zeus v Jesus meme - Sobering Signs of the Lateness of the Hour

The Human Meat Project - as food SOURCE! It's a wind-up, no doubt, but the website is real. We sweep though some of the strange (and mostly recent) news of the day - again. We touch on the Sam Smith performance at the 65th Grammy Awards - Lightning Strikes "Christ the Redeemer" idol in Zeus/Thor Vs Jesus meme - The New York Times Finally Admits Masks Don’t Do A @#%*& Thing - Mattel's Barbie Doll Masonic Occult (Mark Ryden) Makeover - The Pope sees 'omens of even greater destruction and desolation' - "South Africa Has Collapsed" - Google launches "misinfo" campaign with "fact-checking" justifying their brand of censorship and "official narrative" propaganda - MasterCard rolls out biometric payment system in advance of the Mark of the Beast - Advances in Time Travel Physics - Reading of the scriptures: Jeremiah 18-19.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SignsLatenessHourMar6.jpg.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.