Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sam Smith, Human Meat Project, Zeus v Jesus meme - Sobering Signs of the Lateness of the Hour
32 views
channel image
The Open Scroll
Published 18 hours ago |

The Human Meat Project - as food SOURCE! It's a wind-up, no doubt, but the website is real. We sweep though some of the strange (and mostly recent) news of the day - again. We touch on the Sam Smith performance at the 65th Grammy Awards - Lightning Strikes "Christ the Redeemer" idol in Zeus/Thor Vs Jesus meme - The New York Times Finally Admits Masks Don’t Do A @#%*& Thing - Mattel's Barbie Doll Masonic Occult (Mark Ryden) Makeover - The Pope sees 'omens of even greater destruction and desolation' - "South Africa Has Collapsed" - Google launches "misinfo" campaign with "fact-checking" justifying their brand of censorship and "official narrative" propaganda - MasterCard rolls out biometric payment system in advance of the Mark of the Beast - Advances in Time Travel Physics - Reading of the scriptures: Jeremiah 18-19.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SignsLatenessHourMar6.jpg.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
popesmithzeusgrammybarbie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket