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09. The Most Embarrassing Teaching of Jesus
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15 views • February 20, 2020
Of all of Jesus' teachings, what's the most embarrassing teaching of Jesus? The teachings of Jesus Christ are controversial and challenging, and everyone encounters some degree of difficulty with the things he is quoted to have said in the Bible, and what Jesus told his followers to do. Is Jesus wrong? Is the Bible true? Has what Jesus told his disciples been misinterpreted? This video looks at the most embarrassing teaching of Jesus Christ and our need to take Jesus seriously in the things that he said, especially when we have some initial reservations about doing them.
CREDITS Music: http://www.bensound.com - Funny Song CC BY - The Duel CC BY http://www.purple-planet.com - Wood Elves CC BY http://www.dig.ccmixter.org - Forgotten Land (ft. Gurdonark, Joanne Gabriel) by Doxent Zsigmond CC BY 3.0 Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ https://www.flickr.com/ - "Bibles" by Paul Keller (https://goo.gl/MZDTyr) edited saturation CC BY 2.0 - "Show and Tell" by woodleywonderworks (https://goo.gl/0fSvS6) edited paper CC BY 2.0 - "Christ Resurrected 52" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/Hrby4o) CC BY 2.0 - "The Wee Man" by TheArches (https://goo.gl/mw1teu) CC BY 2.0 Videos: https://www.youtube.com/ - "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CREDITS Music: http://www.bensound.com - Funny Song CC BY - The Duel CC BY http://www.purple-planet.com - Wood Elves CC BY http://www.dig.ccmixter.org - Forgotten Land (ft. Gurdonark, Joanne Gabriel) by Doxent Zsigmond CC BY 3.0 Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ https://www.flickr.com/ - "Bibles" by Paul Keller (https://goo.gl/MZDTyr) edited saturation CC BY 2.0 - "Show and Tell" by woodleywonderworks (https://goo.gl/0fSvS6) edited paper CC BY 2.0 - "Christ Resurrected 52" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/Hrby4o) CC BY 2.0 - "The Wee Man" by TheArches (https://goo.gl/mw1teu) CC BY 2.0 Videos: https://www.youtube.com/ - "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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