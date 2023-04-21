Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 21, 2023 - I want to see RFK, Jr. and Donald J. Trump both win their party nominations

0:00 RFK, Jr. and Donald J. Trump

6:31 TikTok Censorship

10:40 Breaking News

11:20 Alec Baldwin

18:19 Interview with Kevin Fretz

37:52 GIVERS vs. TAKERS





- Why RFK Jr. and Donald Trump are both the best candidates for their respective parties

- How America WINS merely from these two men being part of the debates

- Will America MAKE IT to Election Day without something big breaking?

- Why Alec Baldwin shouldn't be prosecuted for manslaughter, even if he's a horrible person

- Cross-dressing Biden admin luggage thief wierdo ordered to undergo mental health evaluation

- TikTok censors anyone disagreeing with CLIMATE CULT lunatics

- This is part of China's WAR against America, to force USA to shut down energy infrastructure

- Interview with Patriot Green Products, an update on GROWING FOOD at home

- Special report: Givers vs. Takers - which philosophy do you choose?





