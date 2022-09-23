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The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse Are Riding As The Shemitah Nears
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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615 views • September 23, 2022

Move over covaids, immigrants, and Ukraine war orphans. The soy-infused, gender-confused, child-sniffing liberals will soon be bending over to be pricked and gagged for a brand new cause! It must be in the Prozac. Or the water. 


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***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: Biden video by @CarpeDonktum: https://twitter.com/i/status/1567214480534151174


Aussie Snow

https://electroverse.co/spring-snow-sweeps-sa-aussie-ski-resorts-and-mt-shasta-record-frosts-persist-in-europe-grain-prices-soar/


People getting dumber - couple tries to inflate tire with propane: https://twitter.com/1864Memes/status/1571646101845069825


Biden on 60 minutes: "pandemic is over"...:  https://t.me/c/1264095585/28030

WH: no it's not!  


Biden on 60 minutes: "US would go to war with China over Taiwan":  https://twitter.com/hodgetwins/status/1571806566705152000

WH: we never said that!!!! Lol


Biden Gaffe Video: https://twitter.com/KamVTV/status/1571691426051723264


A lot of excess deaths in Europe this July... must be the climate change!: https://globalnews.ca/news/9134651/european-union-excess-deaths-july/


What a surprise! German Nuclear Power Plant To Shut Down After Reported Leak: https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/german-nuclear-power-plant-shut-down-after-reported-leak


#apocalypse


#shemitah


#financialcrisis


Keywords
apocalypsefinancial collapseshemitah
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