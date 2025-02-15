BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - The Nazi Doctors: Medical Killing and the Psychology of Genocide by Robert Jay Lifton
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
903 views • 2 months ago

Robert Jay Lifton’s book, "The Nazi Doctors: Medical Killing and the Psychology of Genocide," examines how physicians during the Holocaust transitioned from healers to perpetrators of genocide. These doctors participated in selection processes at death camps that decided the fate of thousands of prisoners with a glance or word. Lifton's work exposes how, through compartmentalization tactics, these doctors eschewed ethical considerations in practicing medicine. Lifton's work exposes the importance of guarding against dehumanization to prevent future atrocities, and serves as a critical reminder of the human capacity for evil and the imperative to uphold medical ethics.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

