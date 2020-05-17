4 Years Into Trump’s Presidency, Lindsey Graham Wants To Launch An Investigation - 1933-9A

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Episode #1933 - Friday - May 15, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link:
4 Years Into Trump’s Presidency, Lindsey Graham Wants To Launch An Investigation
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-SC, announced Thursday that his committee will proceed with hearings on the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation starting in June, “The Judiciary Committee will begin holding multiple, in-depth congressional hearings regarding all things related to Crossfire Hurricane starting in early June,” Graham said, “Our first phase will deal with the government’s decision to dismiss the Flynn case as well as an in-depth analysis of the unmasking requests made by Obama Administration officials against General Flynn. We must determine if these requests were legitimate. 4 Years Into Trump’s Presidency, Lindsey Graham Wants To Launch An Investigation – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/MiLf30qGiYi
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