Civil War before the election 5/9/24:
Reverend Christine
Published Yesterday

May 10th. the World Health Organization. The government is going to war with anyone that is Republican, Christian, MAGA, loves freedom, we are now the Confederacy, war between states. A.I. is god. Guns and Ammo are being left in many cities. Have preps water, food, other day to day items. Old books like Fox Fire, old Boy Scout manual, homesteading, survival. Day one meeting place for family. Bug out place......God Bless us all. 

Keywords
healthaliensgovernmentearthquakesfemazombiescometeclipsefema-campscivil-warnew-world-orderagenda-2030agenda-21transhumansreverend-christinedead-planet

