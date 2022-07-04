Dr Robert Malone is asked by Dr Peter Navarro: What’s REALLY Behind The FDA Pushing COVID Vaccinations For Children?

The MSM corporate media acting as a propaganda arm for Pfizer and Moderna.

The strategy: to jab the children, and introduce the next version of the covid/flu vax which will bypass clinical trials... this clearly demonstrates the FDA review committee has been stacked... they want forced vax for all. They want everyone microchipped via the vax to get to digital IDs to control all economic activity.