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04/26/2022 Gordon Chang: Shanghai Lockdowns are Illogical, only Benefit Xi Jinping. Due to complete failure of deterrence, USA and EU countries failed to stop Russia from invading Ukraine. Putin’s difficulties in Ukraine won’t stop the Chinese Communist Party invading Taiwan. In terms of ccp virus’s origin, Biden Administration is not tough on CCP.