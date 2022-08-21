MIRRORED from Dr Buttar - Critical Concepts

Dr. Rashid Buttar | Lawsuits Against Big Tech!!! (rumble.com)

August 1, 2022

This video shows what's coming down the pipe line for the social media platforms. But it's perfect timing for an incredible new announcement which will be made to the world in the next few weeks! Date of release will be August 22, 2022. This is MASSIVE. It will revolutionize the way information is shared in the world. If you are a content creator, or you want to be a content creator, you will want to know this. Anyone with anything of value to say, will WANT to know this!

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On Rumble, Dr Buttar has the main channel with 3 additional separate channels. Consider subscribing to all 4, based on subject matter:

https://rumble.com/user/DrButtar

https://rumble.com/c/DrBCriticalConcepts

https://rumble.com/c/DrBQandA/

https://rumble.com/c/DrBWeekly/﻿

Every week, Dr Buttar does a livestream on Monday nights, beginning at 8:30 pm New York time. You can watch the livestream on Twitter and Telegram and join on Clubhouse to ask questions.

And every week, Dr Buttar also does a collective "materialization meditation" on Tuesday nights, beginning at 9:00 pm New York time. These only last 15 minutes but the power is incredible. You can join the "materialization meditation" by registering at www.AskDrButtar.com/Meditate.

You can also follow Dr Buttar here:

- On Telegram: https://t.me/AdvancedMedicine

- On Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrButtar

- On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/DrButtar/

- On Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drbuttar/

- On Clubhouse (and to ask live questions): https://bit.ly/DrBClubhouse

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Resources:

- https://www.AskDrButtar.com/Ask to get more information on Cancer, Autism and other chronic disorders.

- https://www.CentersForAdvancedMedicine.com to get more information on the clinic and services available.

- https://www.AdvancedMedicine.com to access the AHEAD-Map®, the most powerful health assessment tool ever developed (but I'm biased since I developed it). Get access for FREE, for LIFE! Use invitation code 11

- https://www.AdvancedMedicineConference.com to get your tickets, to see upcoming events, or to access retreat schedules. For the 4th Annual Conference, use "SAVINGS" for on checkout to save 10%.

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The current level of propaganda is beyond anything ever witnessed in recorded history, in a supposedly "free" country anywhere on this planet. Don't believe it? Then watch this video. and ask yourself, when do you ever remember so much marketing to compel people to do something to supposedly prevent an illness, especially one with a 99.96% rate of survival?

Cancer, heart disease, and neurodegenerative diseases account for 92% of causes of ALL death in the industrialized world. So why are we NOT witnessing marketing efforts to prevent cancer and heart disease?

This is exactly why you need to come to the 4th Annual Advanced Medicine Conference. Because what's about to happen is going to be catastrophic for those who have already taken the jab. But, there may be a possible way to eliminate (or at least reduce) the danger of what has already been put into your bodies via the jab.

Watch this video which shows the level of the propaganda and then listen to the new warning. You need to know this. Your life could depend on it, and most probably will depend on this if you've already taken the jab. And if you find this information to be vital, please tell everyone you know and send them this video. Dr Buttar's voice was already suppressed through YouTube and Facebook because of his warnings 2 years ago. He's only coming back now because this information is critical for people to understand and be warned about.

Is there a solution? Yes, based on anecdotal evidence, empirical evidence and observation, as well as supported by the literature, there may be a possible solution to help millions and millions who already have been condemned to die early, to turn the tables and save themselves. Best of all, it's not going to cost anyone any money!

How this was discovered and everything explaining the science will be disclosed at the 4th Annual Advanced Medicine Conference. See what the user experience was from last years 3rd Annual Advanced Medicine Conference, on this same Rumble channel. Each year, the Advanced Medicine Conference is held over Memorial Day Weekend. The Advanced Medicine Conference is where facts, truth and honesty coincide with the the latest and greatest in medicine, science and research.



