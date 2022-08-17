WARNING The far-left will put CHRISTIANS 'on trial' SOON

Glenn Beck





Aug 17, 2022 The far-left is coming for Christians, Glenn says. In fact, they’re targeting ANYONE who disagrees with their dangerous ideology, but Glenn believes Christians will be put ‘on trial’ next. But that ‘trial’ will only be a kangaroo court, Glenn says, with the far-left calling only the witnesses who agree with them to testify. In this clip, Glenn explains why Christians MUST understand what’s coming next…





Glenn dives further into this topic TONIGHT during his Glenn TV Wednesday Night Special. Watch it tonight at 9pm ET on BlazeTV.com.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4gVnu5AJHE