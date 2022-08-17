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WARNING The far-left will put CHRISTIANS 'on trial' SOON
High Hopes
High Hopes
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844 views • August 17, 2022

Glenn Beck


Aug 17, 2022 The far-left is coming for Christians, Glenn says. In fact, they’re targeting ANYONE who disagrees with their dangerous ideology, but Glenn believes Christians will be put ‘on trial’ next. But that ‘trial’ will only be a kangaroo court, Glenn says, with the far-left calling only the witnesses who agree with them to testify. In this clip, Glenn explains why Christians MUST understand what’s coming next…


Glenn dives further into this topic TONIGHT during his Glenn TV Wednesday Night Special. Watch it tonight at 9pm ET on BlazeTV.com.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4gVnu5AJHE

Keywords
christianschristianreligionfar leftglenn becktargetedkangaroo courtput on trial
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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