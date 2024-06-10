This was recorded on 8 June 2024!

The Sprayers had been active all afternoon, spreading their filth all over the sky in Northern Idaho along the Montana Border. I had not noticed the earlier spraying, but at sunset the new trails stood out because of the cross lighting, and I captured these clips for posterity in a graphic way.

(The last video I made on this subject was Titled CHEM TRAILS and YouTube did not like it, and placed a disclaimer on the video saying I was confusing "Con-Trails" with "Chem Trails!" This time, I used the title THE SPRAYERS and no censorship took place. Crazy!)

Enjoy our show!