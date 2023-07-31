Biden Admin Working to Ban Dishwashers, Water Heaters, Refrigerators & More

First they came for gas stoves, which have recently been banned in several U.S. cities. Now the Biden administration is coming after dishwashers, water heaters, refrigerators, ceiling fans, and even portable generators. In this segment from The New American TV, we discuss the administration’s attack on the middle class in the name of a fake climate crisis.
This segment is taken from the full TNA TV episode “Texas & Biden Admin Face Off in Border Battle,” which can be seen here: https://thenewamerican.com/texas-biden-admin-face-off-in-border-battle/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.