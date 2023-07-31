Create New Account
Biden Admin Working to Ban Dishwashers, Water Heaters, Refrigerators & More
First they came for gas stoves, which have recently been banned in several U.S. cities. Now the Biden administration is coming after dishwashers, water heaters, refrigerators, ceiling fans, and even portable generators. In this segment from The New American TV, we discuss the administration’s attack on the middle class in the name of a fake climate crisis.


This segment is taken from the full TNA TV episode “Texas & Biden Admin Face Off in Border Battle,” which can be seen here: https://thenewamerican.com/texas-biden-admin-face-off-in-border-battle/

