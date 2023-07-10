ANOTHER CYCLE OF GOD'S WRATH | 7-10-2029

Show #1930

Links from this broadcast:

The Pope says Don't own guns!: https://neonnettle.com/news/4149-pope-francis-gun-owners-can-t-call-themselves-christian-anymore

Jim Caviezel: God Came to Me in a Movie Theater & Told Me to Become an Actor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDw08BPt00g

Wrath: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/wrath

Unrighteous: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/unrighteous

5 Truths about the Wrath of God: https://www.desiringgod.org/articles/five-truths-about-the-wrath-of-god

John 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=john+10&version=KJV

Romans 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans+1%3A16-32&version=KJV

John 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=john+6&version=KJV

Psalm 50: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+50&version=KJV

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

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