Karen Kingston EXPOSES Horrifying Electromagnetic Nano-Tech In The Death Jab

The "vaccine" is a lie! Karen Kingston joins Stew to detail how Pfizer titles its injections, "smart devices," and Big Pharma players call humanity a "disease." Are the Elites spraying us with AI technology, posed as "COVID"?
RELATED LINKS:
Read The Kingston Report:
https://karenkingston.substack.com/
Karen Kingston's Site:
https://mifight.org/
Follow Stew on Gab:
https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at:
https://StewPeters.com
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v1rcs1g-its-not-a-vaccine-karen-kingston-exposes-horrifying-electromagnetic-nano-te.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.