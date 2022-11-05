Karen Kingston EXPOSES Horrifying Electromagnetic Nano-Tech In The Death Jab

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The "vaccine" is a lie! Karen Kingston joins Stew to detail how Pfizer titles its injections, "smart devices," and Big Pharma players call humanity a "disease." Are the Elites spraying us with AI technology, posed as "COVID"?
RELATED LINKS:
Read The Kingston Report:
https://karenkingston.substack.com/
Karen Kingston's Site:
https://mifight.org/
Follow Stew on Gab:
https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at:
https://StewPeters.com
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v1rcs1g-its-not-a-vaccine-karen-kingston-exposes-horrifying-electromagnetic-nano-te.html