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Richard Iyall
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7 views • December 01, 2020
A short thank you video to Cowlitz Indian Tribe member, current Tribal Council Vice-Chairman Dave Barnett for all that he has done for the Cowlitz people. Decades ago he bought the land which would much later become our Tribe's initial reservation, our trust land. He is the founder of our ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, WA. He formed a group called "No Cowlitz Left Behind", which has frequent podcasts. He has done a lot for the people.
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