⚡️ — WATCH: Operators of Geran-2 loitering munitions equipped with electro-optical (EO) seekers struck temporary deployment locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Dobropillia and the neighboring settlement of Novohryshyne in Donetsk Oblast.

Adding:

As a result of a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a bus with a children's football team from Belarus, a woman accompanying them was killed, and four teenagers were injured, reported the acting governor of the Bryansk region, Yegor Kovalchuk.



The strike took place on the A-240 highway in the Pochep district of the Bryansk region.

Adding:

— A strike on an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has left 19,400 families across 139 front-line settlements without power, energy company DTEK reports.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Adding:

⚡️ — NEW: Israel’s government has ordered its military to keep building target banks and prepare for renewed escalation, expecting the US-Iran deal to fall apart, Maariv reports.



➡️ Israeli officials doubt the agreement will hold, even as they acknowledge they have not seen the full text of the deal.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



➡️ Minister Zeev Elkin says Israel was completely excluded from negotiations and considers itself uncommitted to the deal’s terms — stating the MOU holds no binding authority over Israeli actions.

Adding:

⚡️ — NEW: The Pentagon has admitted for the first time that Elon Musk’s Grok AI was used to fire over 2,000 munitions at 2,000 distinct targets inside Iran within 96 hours during “Operation Epic Fury,” The Independent reports.

Adding:

⚡️ — Iranian oil tankers have begun passing through the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz for the first time in two months, according to tracking site TankerTrackers.



➡️ Supertankers DIONA and HERO2, operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company, have cleared the blockade perimeter carrying a combined 3.8 million barrels of crude oil, with a third vessel also departing.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Adding:

⚡️— NEW: Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells the Financial Times the US is working to broker a power-sharing deal between Libya’s rival eastern and western administrations to create “one unified government” while pushing US oil investment.



➡️ The plan would place Saddam Haftar, son of eastern Libya’s warlord, as head of a presidential council, while western PM Dbeibeh remains in his post.



➡️ Boulos says Libyan oil production could double to 3 million barrels per day by end of decade, with ConocoPhillips and Chevron already signing agreements in 2026.



➡️ Analysts are deeply skeptical — calling it “wishful thinking” given deep mistrust between the two sides and the Haftar family’s historical refusal to share power.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



@IntelSlava





