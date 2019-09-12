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Ep. 61 - The Truth About the Chinese Social Credit Score System
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88 views • September 12, 2019
China’s social credit score system has been in the news lately. The more I learned about it, the more I saw its implications in America. Is something like this the future of how all governments control their subjects? Who needs laws and courts and constitutional rights when you can be steered, jeered and cajoled by a social credit score?
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