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WAR On Humanity & The FALL Of Canada! - Can We WIN? - Josh Sigurdson On Right Now With Gareth Icke
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1459 views • March 31, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson is interviewed in studio on Right Now with Gareth Icke on the Ickonic network as Canada falls deeper into tyranny, the Ukraine great reset agenda continues to play out and fool people on both sides into blind compliance and divisive rhetoric and the mainstream media continues to collapse as desperate moves are made to further manipulate people psychologically and censor anyone that speaks out.
We truly appreciate what Ickonic is doing and we look forward to being on several of their upcoming shows!
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https://www.ickonic.com/
JOIN US At Flote Fest 2022 In Gause, Texas & Save Money On Your Tickets HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson is interviewed in studio on Right Now with Gareth Icke on the Ickonic network as Canada falls deeper into tyranny, the Ukraine great reset agenda continues to play out and fool people on both sides into blind compliance and divisive rhetoric and the mainstream media continues to collapse as desperate moves are made to further manipulate people psychologically and censor anyone that speaks out.
We truly appreciate what Ickonic is doing and we look forward to being on several of their upcoming shows!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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