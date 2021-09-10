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AUSTRALIA IS DONE! - PRISON CAMPS & FOOD RATIONING - COUNTRY COLLAPSES UNDER CRIPPLING TYRANNY! (MIRRORED)
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915 views • September 10, 2021
AUSTRALIA IS DONE! - PRISON CAMPS & FOOD RATIONING - COUNTRY COLLAPSES UNDER CRIPPLING TYRANNY! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUyfdQXY4YwF/
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking level of tyranny in Australia as the government builds camps in the middle of nowhere and begins rationing food from people imprisoned in their homes for completely arbitrary or non-existent reasons (other than to be a totalitarian tyrant).
As Australia restricts basic freedoms and continues to grow into a Chinese style technocracy, the NSW Health Chief now says people will have to get used to lockdowns and boosters FOREVER.
If people allow this to happen, they are nothing more that blind and foolish. This will only get worse until it's stopped.
Police are beating old men and women in the streets for not wearing masks or having a jab. They are quite literally starving people out and forcing people into camps. At this point it must be admitted that Australia has fallen. It is once again a giant prison island. An unforgiving, tyrannical police state prison island.
This is coming to a place near you soon. We see it starting in Ireland. We see it in Canada. We see it in Paris, France and in Italy. If you don't fight back, you will succumb to the crippling tyranny like a cattle to the slaughter.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Help keep independent media alive!
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World Alternative Media
2021
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUyfdQXY4YwF/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking level of tyranny in Australia as the government builds camps in the middle of nowhere and begins rationing food from people imprisoned in their homes for completely arbitrary or non-existent reasons (other than to be a totalitarian tyrant).
As Australia restricts basic freedoms and continues to grow into a Chinese style technocracy, the NSW Health Chief now says people will have to get used to lockdowns and boosters FOREVER.
If people allow this to happen, they are nothing more that blind and foolish. This will only get worse until it's stopped.
Police are beating old men and women in the streets for not wearing masks or having a jab. They are quite literally starving people out and forcing people into camps. At this point it must be admitted that Australia has fallen. It is once again a giant prison island. An unforgiving, tyrannical police state prison island.
This is coming to a place near you soon. We see it starting in Ireland. We see it in Canada. We see it in Paris, France and in Italy. If you don't fight back, you will succumb to the crippling tyranny like a cattle to the slaughter.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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