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AUSTRALIA IS DONE! - PRISON CAMPS & FOOD RATIONING - COUNTRY COLLAPSES UNDER CRIPPLING TYRANNY! (MIRRORED)
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AUSTRALIA IS DONE! - PRISON CAMPS & FOOD RATIONING - COUNTRY COLLAPSES UNDER CRIPPLING TYRANNY! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking level of tyranny in Australia as the government builds camps in the middle of nowhere and begins rationing food from people imprisoned in their homes for completely arbitrary or non-existent reasons (other than to be a totalitarian tyrant).
As Australia restricts basic freedoms and continues to grow into a Chinese style technocracy, the NSW Health Chief now says people will have to get used to lockdowns and boosters FOREVER.
If people allow this to happen, they are nothing more that blind and foolish. This will only get worse until it's stopped.
Police are beating old men and women in the streets for not wearing masks or having a jab. They are quite literally starving people out and forcing people into camps. At this point it must be admitted that Australia has fallen. It is once again a giant prison island. An unforgiving, tyrannical police state prison island.
This is coming to a place near you soon. We see it starting in Ireland. We see it in Canada. We see it in Paris, France and in Italy. If you don't fight back, you will succumb to the crippling tyranny like a cattle to the slaughter.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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2021


Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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