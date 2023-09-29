Nailed it: Four Big Predictions from the Founders

They certainly didn’t get everything right, but when they did, they almost seemed prophetic. Consolidation, executive power, factions and the ultimate end of despotism.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: September 29, 2023
