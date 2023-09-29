Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nailed it: Four Big Predictions from the Founders
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
325 Subscribers
68 views
Published 17 hours ago

They certainly didn’t get everything right, but when they did, they almost seemed prophetic. Consolidation, executive power, factions and the ultimate end of despotism.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: September 29, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionwarningfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket