Why Faith and Jesus Matter: Accepting God's Gift of Salvation

In this episode, we talk about why having faith in Jesus is super important for being saved. It's not just about believing; our actions show our true faith. We use Bible verses like John 3:16 and Romans 10:9-10 to explain why Jesus' sacrifice is something we need to accept. Salvation is a special gift from God that we get through faith in Jesus. Don't wait—trust in Him today! We also remind you that deciding not to accept this gift is like rejecting it, so believe in Christ and share this message with others. We end with a prayer, asking everyone to keep praying and trusting in God.