‘PROJECT HIDEYOSHI’

System scientist Kevin Couch discusses the aftermath of PHASE III of his experiment PROJECT X which proved his 27 year old ‘The Multiplicity of Photons Hypothesis’ created 3^155th energy with 11 total volts and established the combustion point of atmospheric ether while decoding 3 Tesla riddles and solving Allais Effect while realizing all science is our Creator’s systems to be learned for HIS glory and not our own…