Anbaric - New song out March 2026 - The war i am fighting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A melodic hard rock song about the silent battles we carry inside. Behind every smile, there can be pain. Behind every quiet moment, a storm. This song speaks to everyone who has ever felt judged, misunderstood, or overlooked. It’s about the scars beneath the sleeve, the words never said, and the wars fought in silence. “Don’t assume a thing” is more than a lyric — it’s a reminder. We never truly know what someone else is going through. The pain can be deafening, even when no one hears it. If this song resonates with you, know that you’re not alone in your fight. Listen. Feel. Reflect. And please — don’t assume a thing.