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TUCKER: It’s not about “Democracy” it’s not about what parents want. Here you have a law passed in a democratically elected state Legislature signed by a democratically elected Governor
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12 views • March 30, 2022
TUCKER: It’s not about “Democracy” it’s not about what parents want. Here you have a law passed in a democratically elected state Legislature signed by a democratically elected Governor, supported by a majority of Floridians, but it must be struck down because the Oligarchs at the Mouse company (Disney) don’t like it
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