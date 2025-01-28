GOOBYE 🌮 ABILIO❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JUST IN - Jim Acosta exits CNN: "It is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant... don't give in to the lies."
@disclosetv
Source: https://t.me/c/1608812896/27435
Thumbnail: https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/cnn-jim-acosta-book-trump-fake-news-act
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/view/jim-acosta-gif-22293115
#FAKENEWS