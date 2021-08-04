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Dr. McCullough: 5 most important truths about COVID-19
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790 views • August 04, 2021
Dr. Peter A. McCullough, one of the most qualified physicians on COVID-19 in the United States, joins LifeSite's John-Henry Westen to share his advice about this every-changing virus and pandemic.
Watch the full interview on our Rumble channel!
Follow John-Henry Westen and LifeSiteNews on Telegram, Gab, Facebook, and Instagram so you never miss a beat
Watch the full interview on our Rumble channel!
Follow John-Henry Westen and LifeSiteNews on Telegram, Gab, Facebook, and Instagram so you never miss a beat
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