Militarized Federal Agencies: The Other Standing Army?

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The menace of an increasingly militarized set of federal agencies, from the IRS to Social Security, HHS, and everything in between - in essence a de facto standing army, vested with the power to completely disregard the Constitution - cannot be overstated, nor can its danger be ignored.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Aug 19, 2022
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