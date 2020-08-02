© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaking out above the Propaganda, Nine Doctors want to end this Pandemic in the next 30 days
Follow
2
Share
Report
189 views • August 02, 2020
Censored by the technocrats and bureaucrats! The latest from nine courageous doctors speaking out about their frontline experiences treating COVID-19 patients revealing what they've learned, what they believe can help end the pandemic in the next 30 days, and their controversial stance on HCQ that has shaken the medical and political worlds after their videos received millions of view before they were ultimately taken down across social media.
#whitecoatsummit #frontlinedoctors
#whitecoatsummit #frontlinedoctors
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.