CBDC | "CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies), Vaccines Passports and Digital IDs Are the Last Shutting of the Gate." - Catherine Austin Fitts

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CBDCs | "CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies), Vaccines Passports and Digital IDs Are the Last Shutting of the Gate." - Catherine Austin Fitts
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