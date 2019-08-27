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Beta-Male O’Rourke & His MeToo Candidacy
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112 views • August 27, 2019
O’Rourke sees Elizabeth Warren rising in the polls. What is she doing that he can copy? Let’s see…Pretend she has an ethnic background that will help her with the identity politics crowd? Check. Have a beer to show how relatable she is? I know, I could grill hamburgers. Oops. Not environmentally friendly. Then there’s the question about full term abortion. Ouch.
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