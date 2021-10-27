who you trust,doctors risking it all OR doctors pocketing the $$$

these hero risk all to spread their warning even if being heavely censored they keep screaming on top of ther lung to stop it all the vaxxine is the weapon they use to reach the depopulation agenda going,,,they know already that there will be so little few left that they dont care if we are many to fight back now cuz they know their will be just a few tommorow and that few is going to be sick from vax skinny from famine and afrraid cuz of traumatic decade of death all over war deasese if we dont stop it now they are going to win big time WAKE UP