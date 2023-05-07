Create New Account
The Rook Tactical Uno: One jig for all Polymer 80s
The Rogue Banshee
Published 17 hours ago |

In this episode, I talk to Peter from Rook Tactical about upgrading and building Glocks and Polymer80s. He also gives us a first look at the Rook Tactical Uno Jig whis is going to revolutionize the process to building Polymer 80s and eventually other 80% Glock frames.


gunsgunpodcastfflgunsmithp80

