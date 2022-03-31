Dr, John Diamond w/Masfaith3 Bonus Schoolhouse Rocked

Dr. John Diamond shares his enthusiasm for the upcoming Event! An event destined to light the Fire of real revolution but more restoration of the People of God to take back the helm of America. Each State strengthened by God's spirit to reign. Palms 29:2 “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” Acts 4: 24 And when they heard that, they lifted up their voice to God with one accord, and said, Lord, thou art God, which hast made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and all that in them is:



25 Who by the mouth of thy servant David hast said, Why did the heathen rage, and the people imagine vain things?



26 The kings of the earth stood up, and the rulers were gathered together against the Lord, and against his Christ.