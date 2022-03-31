Dr, John Diamond w/Masfaith3 Bonus Schoolhouse Rocked

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25 Who by the mouth of thy servant David hast said, Why did the heathen rage, and the people imagine vain things?
26 The kings of the earth stood up, and the rulers were gathered together against the Lord, and against his Christ.