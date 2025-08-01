Federal Investigation & Civil Rights Violations: Non-Citizen Education Crisis in Nebraska (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. Department of Education investigates the University of Nebraska at Omaha for scholarships allegedly favoring DACA recipients and minorities, potentially violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The probe examines resource allocation and discrimination claims, highlighting tensions in Nebraska’s education system. Outcomes may impact federal funding.
